Tauranga harbour impacted after wastewater overflow in Matua

The harbour has been impacted near Fergusson Park. Photo / NZME

A wastewater overflow has impacted the harbour at Matua.

Tauranga City Council said tree roots had damaged a sewer line causing a wastewater overflow at Tilby Drive and Fergusson Park.

The council said contractors were currently on site clearing the blockage, however the overflow had impacted the harbour.

Warning signs will be in place to alert the community between Kiriwai Pl and Kulim Park and water quality testing will be undertaken, but the council is taking a precautionary approach that the discharge site will be affected.

The council advised people not to swim or collect shellfish in the area until water quality testing showed it is safe to do so again.

Kulim Park closure

Nearby Kulim Park in Ōtūmoetai has also been temporarily closed today while some large rocks are transported on to the site.

The rocks are part of an upgrade of the park which included improving safety, drainage, connection into the city centre, with a new shared pathway, as well as a new play area.

The park was expected to re-open later today.