Where the crane crashed on Tauranga Harbour Bridge. Photo / Supplied

Have you noticed the orange fencing covering a gap in the railing on the left of the westbound lane of the Tauranga Harbour Bridge?

It's the spot where a crane crashed through the barrier on December 4, causing the lefthand lane to temporarily close and triggering significant delays.

The crane went through the barrier and the pipe-railing on the outer side of the bridge, however, there was no structural damage due to the crash, Waka Kotahi system manager Bay of Plenty Roger Brady said.

"Emergency repairs to the barrier took place within 24 hours of the crash with permanent repairs of the steel 'thrie-beam' barrier underway the following weekend and completed by December 15.

"The thrie-beam barrier is the strength barrier next to live traffic, which is what slowed the crane and likely saved it from falling into the water."

The pipe-railing is the part of the bridge that remains unrepaired but is due to be replaced this month.

Brady said it is only an aesthetic detail of the bridge.

"It has to be custom-made and then galvanised. While its replacement has been delayed due to manufacturing constraints, the pipe railing itself doesn't serve a safety purpose."