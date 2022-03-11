Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Kiwis jump into share investing as property fund providers target cashed-up former landlords

11 minutes to read
Property fund managers are still looking for Kiwis to invest including landlords who want to exit the game. Photo / Getty Images

Property fund managers are still looking for Kiwis to invest including landlords who want to exit the game. Photo / Getty Images

Carmen Hall
By
Carmen Hall

Multimedia journalist

"Kiwis have jumped into share investing with gusto" and property funds are changing as providers look to target cashed-up landlords who have sold or are thinking about it.

One large building group that has a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.