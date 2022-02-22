Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga commercial rates set to rise, again, in 'equity' drive

4 minutes to read
The council wants to charge commercial property owners more rates. Photo / George Novak

The council wants to charge commercial property owners more rates. Photo / George Novak

Kiri Gillespie
By
Kiri Gillespie

Multimedia journalist

A proposal to hike Tauranga's commercial rates has the "worst possible timing", property developer Peter Cooney says.

The Classic Group director says commercial tenants will end up paying the costs, but commissioners say the plan

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.