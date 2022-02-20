Passionate conservationist, and Ōtanewainuku Kiwi Trust chairman and communications manager Bruce Fraser. Photo / Supplied

Well-known Tauranga identity Bruce Fraser is being remembered as a passionate family man and conservationist who cared deeply about people, the planet and his community.

Fraser, who cared deeply about bi-cultural understanding and used te Reo whenever he could, was a "connector" who was able to bring people together.

The former chairman of the Ōtanewainuku Kiwi Trust was diagnosed with a brain tumour on October 8 last year and died at home on February 9 surrounded by his family.

The shocking diagnosis came on Fraser's 71st birthday, not long after he began experiencing bad headaches and visited his GP for a check-up.

Fraser was farewelled on February 12 with a service at the water's edge near the Tauranga Rowing Club in Memorial Park and was buried at Pyes Pa cemetery.

He was buried in an untreated pine coffin decorated with family messages and a tree, with his mokopuna's handprints forming the tree's roots.

Fraser was survived by his second wife Lesley, their three children Rebecca, Robbie and Gareth, younger sister Linda Fraser, and his nine mokopuna, who "all adored him".

From 1978 to 1996, Napier-born Fraser was head of the English department at Trident High School where his second wife Lesley also taught English.

They were a couple for more than 30 years.

From October 1996 to August 2009, Fraser was the group manager of people and partnerships at the then-Environment Bay of Plenty, now Bay of Plenty Regional Council.

He and Lesley moved from Whakatane to Tauranga in 2008 and not long afterwards Bruce became involved with the Ōtanewainuku Kiwi Trust, which he became chairman of in May 2018.

For almost a decade he also ran the PR consultancy firm Fraser Consultants Ltd and worked on projects for businesses, organisations and local government departments.

Fraser was also a swimmer, a diver, cyclist, cryptic crossworder, reader, whisky fan, keen cook and gardener, and was a hockey player and coach in his earlier days.

His concerted efforts in advocating for stronger environmental protections for native wildlife, land and seas were "legendary".

Reuben Fraser, 44, a consents manager at Bay of Plenty Regional Council, said his dad was an "amazing father and role model", and losing his best mate had "rocked his world".

"Dad was my inspiration and the safety net for me and my little sister Rebecca. When anything went wrong he was always there for us and backed us 100 per cent.

"Whanau was incredibly important to him and we all loved him so much."

Reuben said his father was a man of action who got stuck in, especially if he believed something was wrong and needed righting.

"A perfect example of this was the Rena disaster, when oil began washing on our beaches. There was some resistance by authorities to the public helping with the clean-up.

"Dad believed that was totally wrong so he began setting up and co-ordinating the volunteer clean-up programme and hundreds of volunteers hit the beaches."

Fraser also managed the Rena Environmental Recovery Plan from May 2013.

He played important roles in the Ballance Farm Environment Awards, Sustainable Business Network and was a trustee of the NZ Farms Environmental Trusts for a decade. He was also the Public Relations Institute of New Zealand's president from 2014 to 2016.

Reuben said the future of the planet and racial understanding in Aotearoa were particularly important to his father.

"Dad thought a lot in his later years about the world he would leave behind for his mokopuna. He was passionate about us all doing what we can to help make the world a better, kinder, healthier place.

"That sums Dad up. Love for family, friends, the ocean, the environment, and the love for the community... He has left us all an amazing legacy to guide our way."

Lesley Fraser and her late husband Bruce during a trip to Alaska in 2018. Photo / Supplied

Lesley Fraser said the loss of her husband was "unbelievably" sad.

"Bruce was my soulmate, my rock and my best friend. He was the most kind, fun-loving person, with incredible values which he instilled in all of us.

"Bruce also gave me the courage to be brave in my love of the sea, and he absolutely believed in me.

"He brought out the best in me and taught me to be my best self. We had a hell of a lot of fun together and some amazing wonderful adventures into our awesome environment."

"If Bruce had a motto, it would be 'carpe diem' or "seize the day", just go for it."

Otanewainuku Kiwi Trust patron Carole Long. Photo / NZME

Carole Long, Patron of the Otanewainuku Kiwi Trust, said the entire team was "devastated" at the loss of their chairman.

"Bruce's sense of humour and determination to achieve protection for Ōtanewainuku Forest and the native wildlife living there was a great inspiration.

"His legacy is one of courage and his ability to inspire others to work hard to protect and enhance our native forests and the unique wildlife living there.

"Under Bruce's leadership, the kiwi population has thrived and the kokako are breeding very successfully. People who hear the haunting call of the kokako in the forest could believe that this is a tribute to Bruce and his great work."

Bay of Plenty Regional councillor Stuart Crosby, who is also the president of the Local Government NZ, said he was deeply saddened by Fraser's sudden passing.

"Bruce was a wonderful individual who had a lovely calmness to his nature, which flowed through to his work and to his many voluntary activities.

"His communication skills were 'second-to-none', which was a very good fit for the Bay of Plenty Regional Council, especially in his role as the Rena Recovery manager.

"And in terms of the oil spill, the environmental damage could have lasted a lot longer if Bruce had not got involved in organising the volunteer community response programme."