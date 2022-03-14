Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

International students: Bay principals shocked at proposal to restrict pupils under Year 9

6 minutes to read
The return of tourists near, the Government acts on petrol prices, and talks between Ukraine and Russia end without a breakthrough in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The return of tourists near, the Government acts on petrol prices, and talks between Ukraine and Russia end without a breakthrough in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Emma Houpt
By
Emma Houpt

Multimedia journalist

Bay school leaders are "up in arms" about a Government proposal to prohibit enrolment of international students under Year 9.

Principals in the region say the move would have a "huge impact" on school culture

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.