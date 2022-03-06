Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Bay of Plenty teachers fight proposal to hike practising certificate fees

6 minutes to read
Tauranga teaching graduate Jake Angus has started a petition against the proposed changes. Photo / Supplied

Tauranga teaching graduate Jake Angus has started a petition against the proposed changes. Photo / Supplied

Emma Houpt
By
Emma Houpt

Multimedia journalist

Tauranga teachers fear a "mindboggling" fee doubling could price them out of the profession if it goes ahead.

This comes as a petition against the Teaching Council's suggested changes to practising certificate fees garnered almost

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.