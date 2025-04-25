Advertisement
Tauranga: Fifty-six hectares of land in Ōhauiti rezoned, approved for residential development

More than 56 hectares of farmland in Tauranga has been rezoned and approved for residential development on Upper OŌhauiti Rd.

More than 56 hectares of “prime farmland” in Tauranga has been rezoned and approved for residential development with 469 homes expected to be built.

Landsdale Development Limited proposed to rezone the land at 120 and 125 Upper Ōhauiti Rd from rural and greenbelt to medium-density residential

