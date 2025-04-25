More than 56 hectares of farmland in Tauranga has been rezoned and approved for residential development on Upper OŌhauiti Rd.
More than 56 hectares of “prime farmland” in Tauranga has been rezoned and approved for residential development with 469 homes expected to be built.
Landsdale Development Limited proposed to rezone the land at 120 and 125 Upper Ōhauiti Rd from rural and greenbelt to medium-density residentialin 2022 to help meet the housing requirements of Tauranga’s growing city.
Tauranga City Council approved the private plan change at a meeting on March 3 after an independent hearings commissioner issued a recommendation to the council, and no appeals were received during the decision appeal period.
Real estate agency Bayleys said the rezoning was a “golden opportunity” for developers and investors as the two blocks of land are now available for purchase separately or together.
The agency said the “prime farmland” offered “spectacular views” overlooking Tauranga and was a “rare commodity” in New Zealand’s fastest-growing city.
Full development of the site would take more than 14 years.
The development included a new roundabout on Upper Ōhauiti Rd and provision for a future local centre.
‘Once-in-a-lifetime chance’
Bayleys real estate agent Phil Mangos said the vision for the land was a medium-density residential community that harmonised with the natural surroundings, and delivered the highest standards of modern living.
He said extensive evaluation and investigative work had been completed, so developers and investors could move forward “to unlock the potential of this premium landholding”.
“There are few opportunities for rezoned land this close to Tauranga, and with the city’s growth trajectory accelerating, the timing has never been better.
“It’s really a once-in-a-lifetime chance to shape the future of this thriving region.”
The property included two existing dwellings, several farm buildings, and was currently used as a drystock grazing block running about 130 dairy replacements.
About 50% of the land was flat, 20% rolling, 20% medium hill, and the balance was steeper hills.