A motorcylist has died after a crash on Matapihi Rd on November 21. Photo / File

A motorcyclist had died after a crash in Tauranga and police inquiries are continuing.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were alerted to the crash on Matapihi Rd at 4.55pm yesterday.

She said no other vehicles were involved and police inquiries into the exact circumstances of the crash were ongoing.

The police spokeswoman also said the name and age of the deceased would be released once the person's next-of-kin were informed.