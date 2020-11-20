Ōpotiki motorbike crash leaves Bridge St closed

The serious crash unit is on the way to a crash involving a motorbike in Ōpotiki. Photo / File

Police are at the scene of a serious motorcycle crash on Bridge St in Ōpotiki.

Police were alerted at around 6.43pm to the single-vehicle crash close to the New World on Bridge St, a spokeswoman confirmed.

"We don't have any information to share on injuries at this stage but an update will be provided when able."

The serious crash unit has been advised and was on its way to the scene from Tauranga, but at 8pm had still not arrived.

The road is closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area.