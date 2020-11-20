Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell on his resignation: 'I'm more sad than anything else'

4 minutes to read
Video will play in
Play now
Don't auto play
Never auto play
Tauranga Mayor Tenby Powell resigns as council votes to bring in Crown manager.
Kiri Gillespie
By:

Multimedia journalist

Hours after Tenby Powell delivered his shock resignation from the role at Tauranga mayor, he was preparing to hit the gym.

Powell spoke to the Bay of Plenty Times as a continuous run of phone

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.