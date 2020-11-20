Street view: Community members react to Tenby Powell's sudden resignation

Tenby Powell has resigned as Tauranga mayor. Photo / File

Local residents' reaction to Tenby Powell's sudden resignation as Tauranga's mayor effective immediately has been mixed.

Shoppers in downtown Mount Maunganui also shared their views of what they would like to see in terms of how the council should be managed going forward.

Heather Johnston, 51, Pāpāmoa

Heather Johnston, 51, Pāpāmoa. Photo / George Novak

"I'm surprised but there are a lot of issues that need sorting out. I'm not sure we need an independent person to run the council or not. But we do need someone to set clear expectations for councillors in terms of their behaviour and how they act in council."

Kelly Cameron, 42, Ōhauiti

Kelly Cameron, 42, Ohauiti. Photo / George Novak.

"To be honest I haven't lived here long so I'd prefer to remain neutral over the mayor's resignation. But in terms of the way forward, possibly having an independent manager to run the council even for a short time would be a good idea."

Huseyin Sayimci, 65, Pāpāmoa

Huseyin Sayimci, 65, Pāpāmoa. Photo / George Novak

"I'm not surprised given the political ego games going on by some councillors. Some do a lot of loud talking but they talk a lot of nonsense and forget who they are representing. I'd like to see an independent manager come in and sort these issues once and for all."

George Pardy, retiree, Pāpāmoa

George Pardy, Pāpāmoa retiree. Photo / George Novak

"It is a bit sad, but probably not surprising. It's another big hiccup for our city we do not need. I'd prefer we hold another mayoral election and appoint someone who knows the area and the issues well and try to sort these issues out ourselves."

John Beilby, 50s, Ōmokoroa

John Beilby, 50s, Ōmokoroa. Photo / George Novak

"I'm surprised but sad it has come to this. Tenby has been a great supporter of iwi. I think Tina Salisbury is competent enough to take over as mayor. I think it's not a good look for Tauranga if we can't sort these issues out ourselves."