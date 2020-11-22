Christmas Appeal: Brookfield School collecting treats and staples for Tauranga Foodbank

Brookfield School pupils Briar Beattie (left) and Alyssa Matangi with the school's mid-way point goodies in the foodbank collection. Photo / Supplied

Brookfield School has kicked off its annual collection for the Tauranga Community Foodbank with a bang, as well as teaching the kids the importance of community.

The appeal boxes were put out on November 1 and by Friday had already filled three with staples - such as pasta and tinned corn - as well as nice-to-haves such as Nutri-Grain, almond milk, and crackers.

Teacher Jake Ryan organised the school's appeal this year and said as well as helping the community, it was a chance for pupils to look at why they were doing it.

He said the school community was "amazing" when it came to thinking of others and rallying together to make things happen.

Brookfield School's collection. Photo / Supplied

"We are a very tight kura and their generosity is amazing to see."

Ryan said they would continue collecting until the end of the month and wanted to inspire others to jump on board and support the appeal.

Principal Ngaere Durie said while giving was not a new thing for the school, it was impressive, especially with the backdrop of Covid-19.

One of their school values was whakamana - to respect - which she said was multilayered, and showed in the way they came together to help.

"It's not just about giving food, it's about asking if they're okay, doing the things that make you a good citizen."

She said this looked different for each person, depending on how much they could give.

Items the foodbank ran low on and generally always needed included tinned soup and fish and tinned fruit and vegetables, long-life milk, baking supplies, cereal, soap and large size nappies.

Tauranga Community Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin. Photo / George Novak

Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin said the most commonly asked for "extras" were baking goods or, at Christmas, sweets and savoury items such as chips and dip.

Those extras were distributed as a treat at Christmas or to those who were undertaking financial mentoring or working to change their situation.

What's in a parcel?

The foodbank makes and distributes different kinds of food parcels.

A standard food parcel

Should provide enough food for four days. To supplement a grocery budget or tide someone over until payday.

Contains: Onions, potatoes, chickpeas, baked beans, spaghetti, canned tomatoes, sweet corn, tinned fish, tinned and fresh fruit, soup, sugar, cereal, rice, pasta, margarine, peanut butter, jam, eggs, bread, UHT milk, sausages, chicken, mince, frozen or fresh vegetables, toilet paper, soap. And if donated: Treats, muesli bars, biscuits and crackers. Possibly baking supplies, pet food, tea, coffee, milo, personal/sanitary items.

Top-up Food Parcel

Should provide enough food for a week. Similar contents to above.

Pantry Supplies Pack

Designed to help restock someone's pantry in the instance they have got down to nothing or are starting over again. Generally a one-off pack.

Contains: Extra sugar, flour, pasta, soy sauce, tomato paste, chicken stock, curry powder, salt, pepper, garlic, herbs, tomato sauce, baking powder, dishwashing liquid, laundry powder.