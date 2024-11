A crash has been reported on Pyes Pa Rd.

Two vehicles have crashed on Pyes Pā Rd in Tauranga and the road is blocked.

A police spokesman said the two-vehicle crash on Pyes Pā Rd (State Highway 36) near Keenan Rd was reported to police about 2.40pm.

One person was seriously injured and two people have moderate injuries, a statement said.

Traffic near the crash is at a standstill.

Pyes Pā Rd between Merrick Rd and the Pyes Pā Bypass is closed, police said. Detours are in place.