Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga couple fined after their dog attacked an electrician, dog to be destroyed

4 minutes to read
Niheta Lodge and Lacey Saul were sentenced in the Tauranga District Court on February 4 after their dog Ryde attacked and injured an electrician. Photo / NZME

Niheta Lodge and Lacey Saul were sentenced in the Tauranga District Court on February 4 after their dog Ryde attacked and injured an electrician. Photo / NZME

Sandra Conchie
By
Sandra Conchie

Multimedia journalist

A Tauranga couple have lost their bid to escape conviction after their dog attacked and wounded an electrician visiting their property.

Niheta Lodge and Lacey Saul's pet Ryde will also be put down after Judge

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.