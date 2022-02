Police were sent to the scene just before 1pm. Photo / NZME

Police were sent to the scene just before 1pm. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are at the Matapihi Rail Bridge in Tauranga.

A police spokesman said they were sent to the scene just before 1pm to reports of a person on the bridge.

No other details were available at this time, he said.

The Bay of Plenty Times understands the bridge is closed to pedestrians.