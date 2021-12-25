Tauranga council's CBD plans include a one-of-a-kind council meeting building

Citizen's Advocacy Tauranga chairman Rob Paterson said the civic whare will be "just another building". Photo / John Borren

Citizen's Advocacy Tauranga chairman Rob Paterson said the civic whare will be "just another building". Photo / John Borren

Tauranga City Council's CBD upgrade will feature a civic whare building where council debates will be held.

The council's civic masterplan intends to revitalise the CBD, introducing new community spaces and facilities.

On December 6, Willis Bond's director Wayne Silver presented the preliminary plan for the precinct to the commissioners.

He said the civic whare would represent the Treaty of Waitangi partnership, bringing together the "best of two cultures".

He said the intention of the building was to house the council's democratic processes. This will increase the "accessibility and visibility" of "elected members being held to account by their constituents".

Silver said the roof of the whare was planned to be level with Durham St, so people could sit/walk on the roof and look into the chamber.

He said Willis Bond was "using architecture to symbolise what our country stands for".

Commissioner Bill Wasley said the civic whare would be unique to Tauranga.

"Looking around New Zealand, you couldn't come across anything that could compare to that [the whare.]

"[The whare is] something that we could all be quite proud of as a community."

Commissioner Shadrach Rolleston told the Bay of Plenty Times Weekend the concept for the whare was originally proposed by mana whenua.

"The concept was supported and shaped through joint discussion involving commissioners and the design team, so that cultural integrity was married with civic functionality."

Tauranga City Commissioners (left to right) Shadrach Rolleston, Bill Wasley, Stephen Selwood, and Anne Tolley said the civic whare will represent Tauranga's history. Photo / George Novak

He said the whare "melds the purpose, role and functions of a marae, council chambers and small town hall, without replacing the traditional functions of existing marae".

"This will be a place of discussion, debate, decision-making, storytelling, learning, record-keeping, welcoming and celebrations."

He said feedback to the concept of the civic whare had been generally positive, "but people want to understand the package of civic amenities and how it relates to the wider cityscape".

He said people also wanted to know the full cost of the development, which he said would become clear as construction plans and funding were finalised.

Community and iwi leader Buddy Mikaere said the whare would encourage people to get invested in local government.

Mikaere, who was involved in the creation of the civic whare concept, said the civic precinct as a whole would draw more people into the city's activities.

"You have to give people a reason to come ... This gives them a reason."

He said the whare would give people easier access to "council at work", so "politicking" or other undesirable behaviour within the council will "become so much more obvious".

He said the whare would provide "a place where you can kind of participate" in council proceedings.

The area in front of the whare would serve as a kind of marae atea, where gatherings are held and visitors are welcomed. Mikaere said this could serve as a place to welcome people to the city.

"It gives the city a heart.

"We are just so pleased, from a Māori perspective, that there's something we can be proud of as Tauranga, as a city that appreciates its history and its culture.

"It's a pointer to the future."

A preliminary artist's impression of what the redeveloped civic centre for Tauranga will look like, with the civic whare in the centre of the green space. Image / Supplied

Mikaere said the incorporation of Māori ways of governing was crucial to creating a sense of unity in the city.

"It's just a better way of doing things. It draws people together, rather than having one part of the community feeling that they're left aside."

He said the civic whare would provide something iconic Tauranga could be recognised for nationally and internationally.

"It's gonna give us something to really be proud of."

Rob Paterson, chairman of Citizen's Advocacy Tauranga, said his group was deeply concerned about the current council and he thought the civic whare wouldn't help matters.

"Only certain people are interested. The general public, unfortunately, are fairly apathetic. They're not gonna turn up."

Citizen's Advocacy Tauranga chairman Rob Paterson said the civic whare will be "just another building". Photo / John Borren

He said the demand for viewing council meetings did not justify the whare.

"Most of the time, you're lucky to get half a dozen people there [to watch council meetings].

"You're never going to get them there."

He felt the current council chambers were fit for purpose.

"I don't think there's a point in that [the whare]. I think the way they've got it set up at the moment is pretty good for most meetings."

He said there were other places around that could be used for bigger meetings on topics with more community interest.

"I don't think there's any justification. It's just another building."

He said the civic precinct plan had not been sufficiently available for public consultation.

Part of the initial master plans for Tauranga's civic redevelopment, with the civic whare in the lower left corner. Image / Supplied

He said people were frustrated by the lack of accessibility of the council.

He felt community boards being established in specific wards would be a more accessible and engaging form of governing.

In response, Commissioner Rolleston said, "The current formal nature and design of council chamber spaces doesn't necessarily invite or attract people to participate.

"The intention is to design a space for all people, where people feel comfortable engaging in the democratic process."

He said the recent representation review had included proposed community boards.

"The strong message we received was that the community does not want them."

Rolleston pointed out the current civic plan was a refresh of the 2018 plan, which he said had involved extensive community consultation.

"The refreshed masterplan has some new elements, but is faithful to the intent of creating a cultural and civic heart for the city centre."