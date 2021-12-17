Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Inside Tauranga City Council's toxic sealed-off floor: Mould, mushrooms and Christmas

7 minutes to read
Kiri Gillespie
By
Kiri Gillespie

Multimedia journalist

On the first floor of Tauranga City Council's main administration building, it's still Christmas 2014.

Shiny, festive decorations still hang from the leaky ceiling and calendars marking December still adorn the stained and dilapidated walls.

