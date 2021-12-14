Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

My Tauranga Vibe engagement survey heralded a 'success' by some, 'biased' by others

5 minutes to read
Keegan Millar, 22, says the My Tauranga Vibe survey was a great idea but poorly executed. Photo / Supplied

Keegan Millar, 22, says the My Tauranga Vibe survey was a great idea but poorly executed. Photo / Supplied

Kiri Gillespie
By
Kiri Gillespie

Multimedia journalist

A $270,000 community engagement campaign to find what Tauranga's "vibe" is has been heralded a success by its creators but a "waste of money" by others four weeks later.

The Tauranga City Council My Vibe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.