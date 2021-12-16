Calls for Western Bay of Plenty mayor, LGNZ president to resign over Three Waters 'shambles'

Western Bay of Plenty mayor Garry Webber. Photo / NZME

One of the strongest local supporters of the controversial Three Waters Reform has been asked to resign from his role a mayor of Western Bay of Plenty.

Mayor Garry Webber was targeted in the Western Bay of Plenty District Council's final meeting for 2021 yesterday in which elected members were presented with a last-ditch attempt to oppose the Government mandated reform.

Councillor Murray Grainger called for the council to join a partnership of about 24 other councils in a Memorandum of Understanding "to mount a challenge to the Government's Three Water Proposal". This would include the council agreeing to fund $15,000 as initial payment.

Grainger gained support from four men who spoke in the meeting's public forum, imploring the council to join the fight. Some also called for the mayor's resignation from the council and from his role in the Government-appointed working group aimed to help local councils with the transition.

However, others argued that it would be better to have Webber, who was last month appointed to the Three Waters national working group, "in the tent" rather than out of it if there was any hope of making a change to the reform.

The issue of whether to join the partnership of councils opposing Three Waters caused division among elected members, resulting 6-6 split prompting a casting vote against the motion from Webber.

Ōmokoroa resident Wayne Wright and Katikati and Waihi Beach representative Keith Hay air their concerns at the Western Bay council's role in the Three Waters Reform. Photos / Supplied

Katikati Waihi Beach Residents and Ratepayers' Association representative Keith Hay used the public forum to implore the council to join the partnership, saying the reform's governance structure that includes a 50:50 split with mana whenua was "abhorrent".

Hay claimed Local Government New Zealand, which describes itself as supporting and advocating for councils, was paid $2.06 million from the Department of Internal Affairs "for their help in convincing councils that Three Waters is a good deal for them".

This was at the same time the Government's controversial television ads depicting slimy pipes and brown water were screened.

Hay said the group called for the council to resign from Local Government New Zealand "because LGNZ have betrayed council's trust".

Hay said, in his view: "Failing that they should join with other councils in demanding the resignation of Stuart Crosby as [president] of LGNZ."

Hay told the meeting, in his opinion, Webber's intimate involvement "in shepherding this proposal along" was also grounds enough that he should resign from the national working group "and also as mayor of this council".

Former Act Party deputy leader and Labour cabinet minister Ken Shirley told the council the Government needed to be more active in funding local government rather than "emasculating" councils with the reform.

"The Three Waters campaign was dishonest, deceptive and misleading," the Ōmokoroa resident said.

"Local government was duped and played for suckers."

Local Government New Zealand president Stuart Crosby. Photo / NZME

Ross Goudie told elected members they had a chance to decide which side of history they would be on.

"Do you want to go ahead with the shambles of the Three Waters charade or stand up for ratepayers?"

Ōmokoroa Residents and Ratepayers' Association's Bruce McCabe said the reform was a "fundamental failure of local government to act in the best interests of ratepayers".

McCabe said, in his opinion, the mayor's "personal political wellbeing" should not be the driving force behind council policy, he said.

Ōmokoroa resident Wayne Wright listed several issues of concern and said the council needed to "listen to its ratepayers".

Councillor Grainger referred to the oaths he and his colleagues took when sworn into their positions to advocate and represent their communities.

"Under the Local Government Act, why would we not stand up and join other councils to oppose this? Failing to do so would be a failure of our duty."

Councillor Anne Henry said that while she agreed with the formation of drinking water regulator Taumata Arowai, the removal of three waters from councils to separate entities was "shameful" and finding out the reform was mandated was a "real kick in the guts".

Councillor Allan Sole spoke referencing a Māori whakataukī (saying): He aha te mea nui o to ao? He tangata, he tangata, he tangata.

"It's the people, it's the people, it's the people.

"I totally do not accept what is happening here with where this will go. If it has four legs, a tail and barks, it's a dog. This is a dog."

But councillor James Denyer questioned what the memorandum planned to achieve.

"Instead of being free, it'll cost us $15,000 instead of having our mayor representing us, we will be replaced by others from out of the district.

"This is a waste of ratepayer money for a campaign that will not achieve anything. I can't support the memorandum."

Councillor Monique Gray said it was important to note that tangata whenua were ratepayers too and "I'm sick of hearing them being marginalised as a separate entity".

Councillor Mark Dean said there had been a lot of misinformation spread as part of an organised campaign and quoted Albert Einstein by saying "the measure of intelligence is the ability to change".

Councillor John Scrimgeour said the Western Bay was being penalised for doing a good job of investing in its water infrastructure through higher rates.

In previous articles, mayor Webber said the Three Waters Reform was something he believed should have happened years ago.

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta. Photo / NZME

At the meeting, he said he understood the sentiment and frustration but he believed the district's best chance for change was working with the Government rather than against it.

"There is a way forward. I believe we will achieve far more by being in the tent."

In response to Hay's assertions about Local Government New Zealand, Crosby told the Bay of Plenty Times the funding was actually used to help councils understand and analyse the data surrounding the reform.

Crosby "absolutely disagreed" the organisation had betrayed councils and said there was a constant struggle with people spreading misinformation.

"We also opposed, and will always oppose, whole mandated aggregation which is the all-in approach," Crosby said.

"Secondly, we are working with the Government to seek to make changes to the mandate that we and our whole sector disagree with. That process is happening now and would not have happened without LGNZ."

After the meeting, Goudie said he did not have faith the decision was the right one as "the mayor and councillors are wishing for something they are not going to get".

"I don't believe it will change anything."

McCabe said he was also disappointed and did not think the Government would listen to the council.

Those who voted for the motion:

Councillor Kevin Marsh

Councillor Murray Grainger

Councillor Anne Henry

Councillor Margaret-Murray Benge

Councillor Allan Sole

Councillor Don Thwaites

Those who voted against:

Mayor Garry Webber

Councillor James Denyer

Councillor Mark Dean

Councillor Grant Dally

Councillor John Scrimgeour

Councillor Monique Gray