Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak - Samantha Motion: The biggest losers of the vaccine pass era aren't the unvaccinated

3 minutes to read
Councils can choose whether they require vaccine passes at public facilities. Photo / George Novak

Councils can choose whether they require vaccine passes at public facilities. Photo / George Novak

Samantha Motion
By:

Multimedia journalist

OPINION

The traffic light system has some oddities, but the one I most struggle to get my head around is why local authorities have been given more choice than other sectors.

In red and orange

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid