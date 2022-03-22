Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga councillor Kelvin Clout considering run at Simon Bridges' Tauranga seat

5 minutes to read
Tauranga MP Simon Bridges announces his intention to retire from politics. Photo / NZME

Tauranga MP Simon Bridges announces his intention to retire from politics. Photo / NZME

Sandra Conchie
By
Sandra Conchie

Multimedia journalist

Tauranga City councillor Kelvin Clout says he is "seriously considering" putting his hand up for selection in the contest to replace Simon Bridges as Tauranga's MP.

Bridges announced his intention to quit politics last week

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.