Tauranga MP Simon Bridges announces his intention to retire from politics. Photo / NZME

Tauranga City councillor Kelvin Clout says he is "seriously considering" putting his hand up for selection in the contest to replace Simon Bridges as Tauranga's MP.

Bridges announced his intention to quit politics last week but he has not yet confirmed the exact date of his departure.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will announce the date of the by-election once Bridges has formally resigned as an MP and a vacancy is created.

Clout said he was up for the challenge but had a lot to "weigh up" including the impact on his family and work life.

Former Tauranga city councillor Kelvin Clout. Photo / NZME

He was one of the Tauranga city councillors replaced by the Government-appointed commission in February, later pursuing a career in real estate.

He previously stood for Tauranga mayor unsuccessfully three times, was deputy mayor for six years and has a business background.

One of his long-term aspirations was a role in central government and even trained in the National Party's Candidate College prior to becoming a city councillor, he said.

"I know I would make a very good MP for Tauranga..."

"I definitely tick quite a lot of the boxes, including a huge amount of local government experience and knowledge of the challenges our city faces.

"I'm also a dedicated family man, with children and grandchildren. I believe I have the skillset and experience... And if I do decide to put my name forward, I think I'll be a very good representative for Tauranga."

Tauranga list MP and Labour Minister Jan Tinetti. Photo NZME

Labour list MP Jan Tinetti has confirmed she will put her name forward for selection and said she would "love to be the next Tauranga electorate MP".

The former Merivale School principal ran for the seat in 2019 and placed second, 1856 votes behind Bridges.

National Party stalwart and Western Bay of Plenty District councillor Margaret Murray-Benge. Photo / NZME

National Party stalwart and Western Bay of Plenty District councillor Margaret Murray-Benge said whoever puts their name forward needed to be someone with a "high profile" and a depth of experience across a wide range of issues.

"It should be a clear race between National, Labour and New Zealand First if the party puts forward a candidate. And if the party does it needs to be Winston Peters - people know where he stands on issues of importance to all New Zealanders."

Former National Party leader Don Brash said he was "stunned and disappointed" by Bridges' decision to quit politics given his important role in the party caucus.

He believed National would have to work "really" hard to hold onto the seat unless the party put forward a high-profile candidate.

Asked for his pick of potential candidates, Brash said Rotorua Lakes councillor Tania Tapsell was "one of the obvious possible contenders".

Tapsell declined to comment.

Peters also remained tight-lipped.

Former NZ First list MP Clayton Mitchell. Photo / NZME

Tauranga-based former NZ First list MP Clayton Mitchell said he would "definitely not" put his name forward and confirmed he was no longer a member of the NZ First Party..

"I have certainly done my time in politics and have no plans to go back. It's tough on the body and tough on family life. Any job has its tough times, but I think politics brings an entirely different spin on that, particularly in terms of the impact on families."

Mitchell said there were lots of people talking about the by-election.

"I would suggest, given the interest, that a number of people will stand as a candidate, possibly even for some of the smaller parties."



Josh Cole, the Green Party's Tauranga-Bay of Plenty co-convenor, said the party was yet to decide whether it would contest the by-election.

He said that decision would be made at the "provincial" level of the party membership after the by-election date was announced by the Prime Minister.

Act Party candidate for Tauranga, Cameron Luxon, who placed fourth in the last election, has also confirmed his intention to put his name forward for selection.

Christchurch-based Tauranga independent candidate Peter Wakeman. Photo / Supplied

Christchurch-based independent Peter Wakeman also intends to contest the by-election.

Wakeman was a candidate in the 1999 Tauranga electorate seat by-election and was up against Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the Mount Albert electorate by-election in 2017.

The New Conservative New Zealand party has also signalled its intention to enter the race.

Māori Party vice-president John Tamihere said the party "anticipated" running a candidate and the matter was being dealt with at the party's AGM this weekend.

National Party spokesman Mark Nicholson said he expected the party would make a further announcement about the candidate selection process today.