March 17 2022 There are 19,566 new community cases of Covid-19 and 930 people in hospital, including 23 in intensive care. Ten Covid-related deaths were announced today.

The Ministry of Health has reported 10 Covid-related deaths today including one in the Bay of Plenty.

This takes the total number of publicly reported Covid-related deaths to 151 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths to eight.

Of these 10 people who have died, one was from Northland, five from Auckland, one from the Bay of Plenty, one from Hawke's Bay, and one from the Hutt Valley.

Of these people, one was in their 30s, one in their 50s, three in their 70s, two in their 80s and two in their 90s. Four were women and were five were men. Demographic information for one person is not available at this stage.

There are 35 patients with Covid-19 in Bay of Plenty District Health Board hospitals and seven in Rotorua Hospital.

There are 1625 new cases in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board area and 624 in the Lakes District Health Board area.

These include both PCR and RATs tests.

Toi Te Ora-Public Health today reported 713 new cases in Tauranga City, 390 in Rotorua District, 217 in Western Bay of Plenty, 225 in Whakatane District, 61 in Kawerau, 49 in Ōpōtiki and 234 in Taupō.

There are currently 13,143 active cases in the Bay of Plenty DHB area and 5627 in Lakes.

Toi Te Ora said with differences in reporting systems, report timeframes, and as case information was updated there may be some discrepancies in numbers such as with Ministry of Health data.



