Brendon Burchell said he staked out the walkway at night after his home was targeted several times, starting with “four big stones” thrown at his house on June 28, causing about $4000 worth of damage to his van and damaging his garage door.
He said if it was “a money issue”, he would rather have a camera than the lighting as some security cameras had night vision.
Burchell said many neighbours had voiced their concerns to him about the walkway after publication of the article, in which he said the area was being “terrorised” by vandals using the walkway as an “escape route”.
Curach said he would “absolutely promote” a CCTV camera “if it was effective as a further solution to the lighting”.
In his view, ”A staged approach might be sensible where we install some lighting and just look at the situation update in terms of how much personal security that would create … and then consider stage two, being the installation of the security cameras.”
Police previously said they had no available lines of inquiry on the rock-throwing reports last month but had stepped up patrols in the area.