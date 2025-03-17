Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga Coastguard, helicopter, police respond to false alarm over geese

Rosalie Liddle Crawford
By
Reporter·SunLive·
2 mins to read

Narendra Modi calls for Christopher Luxon's support to address anti-India activities in New Zealand and Act reveals they are looking for candidates to run in local body elections.

Emergency services in Tauranga responded swiftly to a potential water rescue on Monday night, after reports of swimmers in distress off Fergusson Park in Matua.

The Aerocool Rescue Helicopter and the Tauranga Coastguard were called into action after police alerted them to the situation.

“The Coastguard was contacted by police around 6.15pm regarding reports of two swimmers in difficulty,” a Coastguard spokesperson said.

“Both the Coastguard and the rescue helicopter headed out.”

A SunLive reader, who witnessed the response from Fergusson Park, reported seeing the rescue helicopter and the Coastguard vessel in the area.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“There were also four police officers standing out on the mudflats. The helicopter flew in low, circled, and then headed towards the airport.”

Despite an extensive search, neither the Coastguard nor the helicopter was able to find any swimmers.

“We both searched the area, and by 7pm we were stood down by police,” the Coastguard spokesperson said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Police later said that the report of two people struggling in the water “turned out to be geese”.

The Tauranga Coastguard, based at Sulphur Point Marina, operates year-round with dedicated volunteers on call 24/7 to respond to emergencies at sea.

Their mission, “Saving Lives at Sea,” is a responsibility they take seriously.

“It’s always better to be safe than sorry,” the spokesperson said.

Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times