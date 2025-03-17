Narendra Modi calls for Christopher Luxon's support to address anti-India activities in New Zealand and Act reveals they are looking for candidates to run in local body elections.

Emergency services in Tauranga responded swiftly to a potential water rescue on Monday night, after reports of swimmers in distress off Fergusson Park in Matua.

The Aerocool Rescue Helicopter and the Tauranga Coastguard were called into action after police alerted them to the situation.

“The Coastguard was contacted by police around 6.15pm regarding reports of two swimmers in difficulty,” a Coastguard spokesperson said.

“Both the Coastguard and the rescue helicopter headed out.”

A SunLive reader, who witnessed the response from Fergusson Park, reported seeing the rescue helicopter and the Coastguard vessel in the area.