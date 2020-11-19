Tauranga City councillors to decide whether to seek Government help

Tauranga City Council's elected members are now about to determine their own fate after a scathing report that recommended they seek help from the Government.

The report, which was presented to council earlier this week, refers to the elected members' internal turmoil effectively preventing the council from governing appropriately.

The report was produced by a three-strong Review and Observation Team, chaired by Peter Winder. The team was brought on board on September 2 to observe the interactions of and between elected members following increased tension and conflict earlier this year.

Tauranga City councillors vote in an extraordinary meeting today. Photo / George Novak

The report listed several concerns such as allegations of "score-settling and a reported eruption where elected members suggested settling their differences outside of the council chamber by means of physical violence".

The report also referred to a "significant number of Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act requests originating from elected members, or in one instance from a lawyer acting for an elected member".

"Some requests seem to be designed to identify ways to undermine people or relationships, rather than to address the business of council."

Observation Team chairman Peter Winder speaks at a Tauranga City Council extraordinary meeting today. Photo / George Novak

The team, through the report, recommended the council request help from the Minister of Local Government by asking that a Crown manager and observer be appointed.

Winder addressed elected members this morning to answer questions before elected members vote on whether to accept the recommendation or attempt to work through their own issues, which was not recommended.

Councillor Dawn Kiddie asked Winder if the potential Crown manager would have the power to override any decisions made by elected members.

He replied they would.

Tina Salisbury. Photo / George Novak

Councillor Steve Morris questioned whether Winder would rule himself out from the potential Crown manager role.

Winder said he had not considered taking the role and doubted he intended to but did not rule it out.

Mayor Tenby Powell said the behaviour of some elected members on Tuesday exemplified the very issues highlighted in the report.

"The three members of the Review and Observer Team ... it was humiliating for them to be questioned in a way that reflected that report in just about every regard. It was off topic, full of minutiae, unrelated detail."

The meeting continues.