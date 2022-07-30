Tauranga City Council will increase off-street parking fees in the CBD beginning August 1. Photo / George Novak

Starting on Monday, off-street parking fees are going up in the Tauranga CBD.

After keeping parking fees low following the arrival of Covid-19, Tauranga City Council is increasing fees for its off-street paid parking areas in the city centre.

The changes, which will take effect from August 1, are intended to help the council cover the cost of providing the car parking services.

From August 8, parking fees will increase in council-owned carpark buildings on Elizabeth St and Spring St from by 50 cents per hour.

Both parking buildings will remain free between 6am Saturday and 6am Monday each weekend and on public holidays.

Tauranga City Council director of transport Brendan Bisley said the council had been keeping parking fees low following Covid-19 to support the recovery of the city centre.

"We've done our best to keep the cost of parking as low as we can but are at a point where we need to reflect the true cost of providing car parking and the supporting infrastructure.

"While we will continue to keep parking fees as low as we can, further increases are likely in future to fully cover costs."

Free on-street parking for up to two hours remains in place in the CBD.

Further information about parking fees and where to park in the city centre can be found on the Tauranga City Council's website.

Parking fees will increase from between $1 to $2 per day at these off-street paid carparks:

• Dive Cres

• Cliff Rd

• Waterfront Strand

• TV3 rooftop carpark

• Masonic