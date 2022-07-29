Man dies after Tauranga crash

The impact of a crash on Welcome Bay Rd. Photo / Kiri Gillespie

One person has died following a crash on Welcome Bay Rd last week.

Just before 8pm on July 23 Tauranga Police attended a serious car crash involving one vehicle on Welcome Bay Rd, Tauranga, just before 8pm.

The 53-year-old male driver, who was in serious condition in hospital, died yesterday afternoon in the presence of his family.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.

The crash prompted the closure of a key Tauranga arterial route for several hours.

It involved a single car crashing into fences, including a solid brick posting.

The morning after the crash the brick posting was lying several metres away from its original location. Other debris including part of a windscreen, wing mirrors, engine parts and a bag of meat were strewn around the crash site. The car was removed.

