Tauranga City Council commissioners invite public to long-term plan open days

The Tauranga City Council commissioners are eager for feedback on the long-term plan. Photo / George Novak

Tauranga commissioners are inviting the public to a series of open days to learn more about the Long-term plan for the city and how to have their say.

The first event is at Matua Hall this Saturday, from 9am to midday.

The Long-term Plan 2021-31 could be one of the most important plans in the history of Tauranga, and the city's commissioners are keen for the public to be involved as much as possible.

The plan proposes investing $4.57 billion in key priority areas now and for the future – including transport, community spaces, the city centre, and land for homes and businesses.

Hundreds of people dropped by a council booth at the Home Show last weekend to ask about the plan and the process for making submissions. Many more people are expected to attend the upcoming open days and pop-up events to speak with council staff.

Some of the city's commissioners will also drop by to chat with people.

"This Long-term plan belongs to the people of Tauranga," commission chair Anne Tolley said.

"We're keen to speak with people in our community and find out their views on these very important investments.

"We're listening – the feedback we receive will help guide our decision-making."

More information can be found at www.nowforthefuture.co.nz

Consultation runs until June 7.

Major community drop-in sessions

Matua Hall, May 15, 9am-midday

Mount Sports Club , May 20, 4pm-7pm

Greerton Library, May 31, 4pm-7pm

Pāpāmoa Surf Club, June 1, 4pm-7pm

Pop-up events

Little Big Market, Coronation Park*, May 15, 9am-2pm

Fergusson Park*, May 22, 8am-midday

Little Big Market*, May 29, 9am-2pm

Tauranga Farmers Market*, June 5, 7.30am-1pm

*Weather permitting