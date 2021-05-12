Four appointees join key Tauranga City council committee

Tauranga Council buildings. Photo / File

Four new appointments have been made to Tauranga City Council's Strategy, Finance and Risk Committee.

Tauranga City Council said in a statement today the appointments meant the committee had reached its full complement of nine members.

"It's well-placed to fulfil its roles of considering strategic issues, options and community impacts while exploring opportunities for achieving outcomes through a partnership approach," the statement said.

The new appointees are Dr Wayne Beilby, Te Pio Kawe, Rohario Murray and Bruce Robertson.

The new committee was set up last month after three earlier committees were discharged in February.

Commission chairwoman Anne Tolley welcomed the new appointees and the mix of skills and experience they brought to the table.

"The committee plays a key strategic role for council and it's important that the right people are in place," she said.

"I'm confident this is the case."

The new appointments were made on the recommendation of Te Rangapū Mana Whenua o Tauranga Moana, and were endorsed at a council meeting on Tuesday.

The appointees will join existing committee members Te Rangapu Whenua o Tauranga Moana chairperson Matire Duncan and commissioners Anne Tolley, Shadrach Rolleston, Stephen Selwood and Bill Wasley.

New appointees

Dr Wayne Beilby:

Formerly the tangata whenua representative on the Finance, Audit and Risk Committee, Beilby holds a doctorate in corporate governance and board diversity and has managed major international projects.

A previous partner at a local legal firm and an active member of the business community, Beilby brings significant experience in senior governance roles and a wealth of technical skill and experience to the new committee.

Te Pio Kawe:

Well-known in planning and consulting circles, Kawe was the tangata whenua representative on the Urban Form and Transport Development Committee. He has contributed to many significant projects in various locations – including Tauranga – is a senior consultant with Boffa Miskell, and has proven experience developing solutions to complex issues.

Rohario Murray:

Murray is a senior solicitor for the Ministry for the Environment, specialising in fields including environment, water, energy, the Treaty of Waitangi and resource management. She has degrees in Māori and Law, and has been admitted to the Bar.

Bruce Robertson:

Robertson is an acknowledged governance and risk expert, having served on 12 audit and risk committees since leaving the Office of the Auditor-General in 2015. He was previously chairperson of the council's Finance, Audit and Risk Committee. His expertise and experience will provide continuity for Council in the areas of finance and risk management.