Tauranga cheerleader finds success on the world stage

Tauranga's Anna Grigson, 18, was part of the All Out Nationals winning team the Lady Jags. Photo / Supplied

An 18-year-old cheerleader's decision to return to America in the midst of a global pandemic has paid off.

Tauranga's Anna Grigson's dreams came true in 2019 when, after a stint cheerleading in England, she joined top American cheerleading outfit the Top Gun All Stars.

Her mum, Rebecca Grigson, who started the Bay Twisters Cheersports Club in Tauranga, said Anna returned home last year as Cheer Worlds was cancelled, along with many other sporting events, due to Covid-19.

"In July last year she decided she would return and finish what she started - school and her sport, not wanting to let her grades or team suffer," Rebecca said.

Anna Grigson (right) is part of the American national champion Lady Jags cheerleading team. Photo / Supplied

Anna went back to Miami with Top Gun Lady Jags and her school team, Riviera Prep.

At the weekend the all-girl team Lady Jags competed in their second competition, the All Out Nationals Championship in Orlando, Florida.

At the two-day competition, day one accounted for 40 per cent of their score and day two for 60 per cent.

The team took out the national title and earned a fully paid trip to their world championships.

"I think it's really cool that Anna returned back to Miami even though Covid is so bad there as she wanted to finish her school there, be with her team and finish what she started," Rebecca said.

Anna Grigson (centre) returned to Miami last year to chase her cheerleading dream. Photo / Supplied

"Anna has been travelling for the last few years for cheer but always kept up with school work. She will graduate in Miami - she currently has Gold Honours - and will also compete at Cheerleading Worlds in Florida in early May with Top Gun.

"Anna has followed the Top Gun club and dreamed of being with them for a few years.

"She has made some amazing friends from all over the world and will return to Tauranga later in the year to start her role as programme director for Bay Twisters."