One Love: Thousands attend day two of Tauranga festival

Thousands of people attend the One Love Festival in Tauranga. Photo / Andrew Warner

Thousands of party-goers have turned out for day two of the One Love Festival 2021.

Tauranga's Wharepai Domain was awash with reggae-theme colours of red, gold and green as about 20,000 people danced the afternoon away.

Janine Carroll, a first-time One Love attendee, said she and her friends were on a "girl's-only weekend".

"It's been an amazing, magical experience and something we will never forget," Carroll said.

"The music, the vibe, the atmosphere and the friendly people have been so fantastic.

Today is day two of the One Love Festival. Photo / Andrew Warner

"There has been so much love and so much aroha not just by the musicians but by the other festivalgoers and I will definitely be coming back next year."

Asher Dwen, 36, from Tauranga, said this was the fifth time she had attended the festival and came especially to catch debut headliners L.A.B. and regulars like Katchafire.

"I love all the homegrown talent it's awesome."

David Ihaka, 50, from Rotorua said this was his seventh One Love Festival.

Decked from head to toe in red, gold and green with Bob Marley's image printed on his clothing as well as the One Love logo, there was no doubt where Ihaka's loyalties lay.

Fun in the sun at One Love. Photo / Andrew Warner

"It's just the love of the music which keeps me coming back. This year it was just awesome that Pato gave me a free ticket to say a big thanks for being a loyal supporter."

Ihaka, who also attended with his daughter Shante Puketapu, 30, and her friend Teia Ingram, 41, said he could not wait to see L.A.B take the stage.

"They are just awesome act and I wouldn't miss seeing them live for anything."