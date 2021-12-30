Tauranga centenarian Ione Murray turns 100 years old

Ione Murray turned 100 on December 21. Photo / George Novak.

Tauranga centenarian Ione Murray is a "pretty remarkable" role model for how to live a long and fruitful life, friends and family say.

Murray turned 100 on December 21 and marked the milestone with a special celebration at the St James Union Church hall.

Whanganui-born Murray and her late husband Harry moved to Tauranga in 1946 after they first met in 1943 and married in 1945. He was employed as an engineer and welder and died in May 2003.

The eldest of six children, Murray and her late husband raised four children together: Grant, Kate, Janet and Bruce who is deceased.

Murray's daughter Kate said she was a "pretty remarkable woman'' who was fiercely independent and "sharp-minded". Each day Murray eats porridge, does crossword puzzles and watched the popular TV programme The Chase.

"I am sure that is one of Mum's secrets for living to 100 and also her perseverance and sheer bloody-mindedness. I certainly don't think I will be reaching that milestone."

After leaving Whanganui Girls' College at age 15 or 16, she worked at New Zealand Correspondence School helping put together lessons that would be sent to students. She also worked in the sewing room at Tauranga Hospital in the early 1950s and as a dressmaker for many local brides.

Murray was still volunteering at a local opportunity shop in her mid-90s and only gave up driving at age 97.

She was heavily involved in the local Girl Guides movement for several decades. Former Tauranga Girl Guide leader and close friend Carole Lindsay said Murray was an inspiration to countless women in Tauranga.

"Ione was a guide leader at the Gate Pa company for more than 30 years and she was instrumental in a huge number of girls achieving their chief commissioner's award.

"She had the ability to encourage even the quietest and shy girl to experience the joys of camping and gaining their badges.

"I had the privilege of working with Ione and have learned many skills from her. She is such an amazing person and we will all love her bits."

Murray said turning 100 didn't feel much different than the day before.

"After I get up and eat breakfast, I usually do my bed, tidy the rooms and sweep the floors then see what else is on my calendar for the day."

When asked about her secret for living such a long life, Murray said having something to look forward to each day was important - and eating porridge every day.