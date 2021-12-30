Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga centenarian Ione Murray turns 100 years old

3 minutes to read
Ione Murray turned 100 on December 21. Photo / George Novak.

Sandra Conchie
By
Sandra Conchie

Multimedia journalist

Tauranga centenarian Ione Murray is a "pretty remarkable" role model for how to live a long and fruitful life, friends and family say.

Murray turned 100 on December 21 and marked the milestone with a

