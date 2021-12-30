New Year Honours: Bay of Plenty locals acknowledged in annual honours

Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, Lisa Carrington. Photo / NZME

For 11 people across the Bay of Plenty, this New Year's Eve is a one-of-a-kind celebration.

Today they are recognised by the Queen for their service to the community and for achievements in their fields.

The New Year Honours recipients from the Bay are:

Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit

Lisa Carrington, for services to canoe racing

While she now lives in Auckland, Lisa Carrington grew up in Whakatāne and her parents still live in Ōhope.

She is New Zealand's most successful Olympian, having won six Olympic medals across a total of 23 medals in her canoe racing career.

Carrington won her first Olympic gold medal at the 2012 Olympic Games in the K1 200 metres and claimed gold at the 2016 Olympics in the same event, also achieving bronze in the K1 500 metres. Her third Olympic appearance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games saw her compete in 12 races across six days, winning gold in the K1 200 metres, the K1 500 metres and alongside teammate Caitlin Regal in the K2 500 metres, becoming the first female triple gold medallist from New Zealand at a single Olympic Games.

She has won 10 world championship gold medals, supports and coaches young paddlers at her home club in Ōhope, and works with Canoe Racing New Zealand to grow the sport.

This year, Carrington was named the most influential Māori Sports Personality of the last 30 years in the "Māori Sports Awards 30 in 30" show. She was named Halberg High Performance Sportswoman of the Decade this year, Sportswoman of the Year and Supreme Award Winner at the 2016 Halberg Awards, and made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2013.

Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit

Beverley Grier Douglas, for services to netball and the community

Beverley Douglas has been an integral member of Auckland Netball Centre for more than 50 years, beginning as a player, coaching from 1971 to 1989 and holding numerous administration roles over the years.

Douglas managed the New Zealand under-21 team to the World Youth Championship from 1992 to 1994 and the Young International and Youth team touring Canada and South Africa in 1994/1995.

She was president of Netball NZ from 2015 to 2019. Between 1984 and 2004 she held roles including TVNZ netball statistician and World Championship statistician.

Douglas has been on the board of the Pauanui Sports and Recreation Club since 2008, becoming president in later years.

Alison Maynard Henry, for services to conservation and the community

Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit, Alison Henry. Photo / NZME

Alison Henry has been a trustee and now guardian of Motutapu Restoration Trust since 1998, replanting native species and restoring habitat on the island.

She has been a member of various committees including the Project Crimson Trust and Te Araroa, developing the Long Pathway from Cape Reinga to Bluff.

Henry was a member of the Sea Change Tai Timu Tai Pari Stakeholder Working Group from 2013 to 2017, developing a Marine Spatial Plan to restore the health of the Hauraki Gulf and its catchments.

She is presently chairwoman of Mercury Bay Community Fund, administering pensioner housing in Whitianga, and chairs Kauri 2000, restoring kauri forests on the Coromandel Peninsula.



Shelley Aileen Payne, for services to people with intellectual disabilities

Shelley Payne became involved with IHC in 1995 to support her son, who had complex disabilities.

Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit, Shelley Payne. Photo / NZME

Payne became president of IHC Mid-Bay of Plenty Branch in 1997 and joined the IHC New Zealand Board of Governance in 2002. She was vice president of IHC NZ from 2003 to 2015.

She has focused on supporting the self-advocacy of those with intellectual disabilities.

She chaired the Self-Advocacy Advisory Committee of the IHC board from 2008 to 2014.

She was a director of IHC's service company IDEA Services Limited from 2003 to 2018, being involved in finding new ways of supporting people with intellectual disabilities following the end of institutional care in New Zealand in 2006.

Rosalie Myrtle Martha Wrathall, for services to golf

Rosalie Wrathall has contributed to golf, particularly women's and junior golf for 40 years. Wrathall held positions at Turangi Golf Club as captain, vice-captain and as the first woman to hold the position of president.

Wrathall was convenor for Junior Golf and the Greens Committee and was made a Life Member of the club, where she was the 12-time Senior Club Champion.

She was zone representative, vice-president and president of Bay of Plenty Women's Golf Association over seven years and was a member of the Bay of Plenty Junior Committee.

Wrathall was the first woman to be a member of the Bay of Plenty Eagles Golfing Society and is the convenor of Women's Matches at Fairview Golf Club, continuing to encourage women into golf.

Officers of the New Zealand Order of Merit

Campbell Roy Smith, for services to the music industry

Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit, Campbell Roy Smith. Photo / NZME

Campbell Smith founded CRS Music Management in 1995 and has been a long-term contributor to the New Zealand music industry.

Smith's advocacy for musicians' rights contributed to the creation of the Recording Artists and Producers Fund, which has seen millions of dollars paid to New Zealand artists as a direct share of broadcast royalties.

Smith co-founded MusicHelps and chaired the organisation until this year. MusicHelps has to date raised and distributed more than $1 million to entities that use music to improve the lives of New Zealanders in need, or the provision of emergency support to members of the music community.



Superintendent Peter Andrew McGregor, for services to the New Zealand Police and the community

Superintendent Andy McGregor has had a 41-year career with the New Zealand Police in provincial and metropolitan settings and has been Bay of Plenty District Commander since November 2014.

Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit, Superintendent Peter Andrew McGregor. Photo / NZME

McGregor has driven a culture change with local police by starting a culture of partnership throughout the Bay of Plenty between government, non-government organisations, and iwi, hapū and minority communities.

His Gang Harm Reduction Team has provided an alternative method in steering young men and seasoned gang members away from the criminal lifestyle, also allowing mediation of several gang conflicts.

McGregor founded and chaired the Bay of Plenty Collective Impact Governance Group from 2016 to 2020, and currently co-chairs the Waiariki-Bay of Plenty Leadership Group.



Dr Christopher David Moyes, for services to health

Dr Chris Moyes has been treating those with hepatitis B and C virus for 40 years, in addition to his work as a paediatrician. Moyes was a leading member of the Whakatane Hepatitis Research Unit (now Hepatitis Foundation of New Zealand) in the 1980s.

He played a key role in researching the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B.

He was a member of the South Pacific Advisory Group in the 1990s, which was established to seek HBV vaccine information, conduct epidemiological studies and monitor people with the virus. He convinced the Government to roll out a fully funded hepatitis B vaccination for all infants.

Moyes has been medical director of the Hepatitis Foundation of New Zealand for many years, supporting 30,000 patients.

Recipients of the Queen's Service Medal

Keith Raynor Carter, for services to the Community

Queen's Service Medal recipient Keith Carter. Photo / George Novak

Keith Carter has been contributing to keeping the Greerton community safe as a volunteer patroller since 2005.

Carter was a founding member of the Greerton Night Owls (now Tauranga South Community Patrol), liaising between Police and the local community.

Every third Saturday since 2009, Carter has taken charge of the local car boot sale, the main form of fundraising for the patrol group.

Garry and Kevin Manson Taylor, for services to the community and philanthropy

Queen's Service Medal recipients Garry and Kevin Taylor. Photo / Supplied

Twin brothers Garry and Kevin Taylor established Taylor Bros Transport Limited in 1966, which in its 55-year history has grown into a fleet of more than 50 trucks.

The Taylor brothers have supported numerous non-for-profit organisations in Katikati and the wider district, both financially and with goods and services.

Their sponsorships and donations have supported Bay of Plenty Rescue Helicopter, Katikati Open Air Art, surf lifesaving, Tauranga Arts Festival, schools, churches, Scouts and Guides groups, Katikati Volunteer Fire Brigade and Life Education among others.