Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Mount RSA closed after three members test positive

3 minutes to read
Mount Maunganui RSA is now closed until 11 am on January 5. Photo / NZME

Mount Maunganui RSA is now closed until 11 am on January 5. Photo / NZME

Sandra Conchie
By
Sandra Conchie

Multimedia journalist

Mount Maunganui RSA is now closed until January 5 after three members have tested positive for Covid-19.

Potential close contacts of the cases have been urged to get second tests.

The Ministry of Health confirmed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid