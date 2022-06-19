Former Tauranga MP Simon Bridges and successor Sam Uffindell. Photos / George Novak/Supplied

Former Tauranga MP Simon Bridges says finding the balance between parliamentary work and local focus will be key for his successor Sam Uffindell.

But he also said Uffindell deserved to be "really chuffed" by his big win.

"It was a great result and his family will rightly feel proud. I think Sam had the right experience and values to make an excellent MP."

Bridges said the role was an important one and while there was a sense that being an MP anywhere was a significant privilege, "there are a few things about representing Tauranga that make it special".

"The Tauranga seat represents that central part of the Western Bay of Plenty and so always receives a bit more attention than the surrounding electorates. In addition, the area has consistently in recent decades been one of and sometimes the highest growth centre in New Zealand.

"Being a leader in a high-growth city requires extra care, skill and attention. I think Sam is a fast learner and will handle all this well."

Simon Bridges speaking at Tauranga MP with with head of the Tauranga Mosque Ahmed Ghoneim in the days after the fatal mosque shooting in 2019. Photo / Andrew Warner.

Bridges' advice for Uffindell now was to get the balance between parliamentary work and local focus right.

"Both are important but in the early years being highly visible locally and learning what issues matter to locals is vital to long-term achievement.

"I wish Sam every success."

At Uffindell's byelection party on Saturday, Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller said the National Party appeared to be buoyant with the win on Saturday night, "and they should be because it feels like National is back".

"When you are out and about, that's the sentiment we are getting from people and there's nothing like a good, strong candidate to build that confidence. National is back, big time."

Muller said he was "quietly confident" Uffidnell would win because he could feel a shift in the community.

Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller. Photo / George Novak

"You do get a sense of what the community is thinking. It just feels really strong; that huge frustration with this Government and its lack of performance. This is an opportunity for that message to be sent. That's happened tonight."

Muller said the party now had a job to do over the next year or so to maintain the momentum.

"I'm just so excited for Sam. I can't wait to work with him for the betterment of our city."

Rotorua MP Todd McClay said the vote count was a "really, really, good result".

"Sam and the entire team have worked extremely hard. He's just a genuine, hard-working, nice guy and that has been reflected, the people of Tauranga has seen that."

In a statement released yesterday, Tauranga's Urban Task Force said it looked forward to seeing positive progress on the city's infrastructure, transport and housing woes with Uffindell's win.

Chairman Scott Adams said the group had already discussed with Uffindell what it considered to be critical priorities and his appointment meant a "fresh start".

In his view, Adams said people had stayed quiet while Tauranga's traffic congestion and lack of infrastructure had spiralled.

"The time has come for a partnership between the Crown, local government and business to collectively solve the complex issues the city is facing," he said.

The task force has joined a forum with Port of Tauranga, Priority One, Tauranga Māori Business Association, Chamber of Commerce and Transporting New Zealand to lobby the Crown on specific roading projects.

Adams also said the group was committed to continuing to work alongside Labour list MP Jan Tinetti who was a "powerful advocate and ally for any organisation working to improve the city".