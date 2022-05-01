Act Party deputy leader Brooke van Velden, Tauranga candidate Cameron Luxton and leader David Seymour in Mount Maunganui. Photo / Emma Houpt

The Act Party has unveiled its campaign bus for the Tauranga byelection with candidate Cameron Luxton saying he will be putting in a "big effort" to hear community concerns over the coming weeks.

Luxton was joined by party leader David Seymour and deputy leader Brooke van Velden in Mount Maunganui on Saturday where the trio revealed the new vehicle and later heard from the public during a meeting held at Classic Flyers.

Earlier this month Seymour announced the self-employed Pāpāmoa builder and father would stand in the byelection, describing Luxton as an "outstanding candidate" who "understands the problems Tauranga city faces".

Luxton stood as the Act candidate in the 2020 election and came fourth with 1730 votes.

At the unveiling, Luxton said the people of Tauranga wanted to "have the support that will allow it to reach its full potential".

"I am the best man to go to Wellington to represent Tauranga.

"We have got so much to offer here - sunlight, beaches, great people moving here wanting a bright future. I think that Act is the party that can help Tauranga achieve its vision for the future," he said.

Issues surrounding infrastructure, rising crime, and restoring local democracy need to be addressed, he said.

"The biggest problem that Tauranga is facing is infrastructure. We have a housing issue fuelled by a lack of infrastructure funding," he said.

"There's too much crime in this town, gangs are having too much of an influence over our young people. It really needs to be sorted out."

Act had plans to share GST with local councils, enabling more homes and roads to be built and had a "strong policy" around gang control orders.

Luxton said he had a "lot of people to meet" over the next 49 days and was focused on hearing from the community about what mattered most to them.

"I'm going to be putting in big effort into getting out into the community."

Seymour said the only way Tauranga could send a "loud and distinct message to Wellington" was by voting for Luxton.

"If they vote for more of the same, then Wellington will take it as permission to ignore Tauranga as they have for a very long time. It needs a distinct voice to actually stand up for it."

The Electoral Commission is encouraging people who live in the Tauranga general electorate to enrol to vote in the byelection.

Information about where and when to vote will be available from May 17.