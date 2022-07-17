Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga burial costs soar 48 per cent, funeral directors call on Govt for help

6 minutes to read
Pyes Pa Cemetery. Photo / George Novak

Pyes Pa Cemetery. Photo / George Novak

Kiri Gillespie
By
Kiri Gillespie

Assistant News Director and Multimedia Journalist

The cost of burying a loved one in Tauranga has risen by 40 per cent amid calls for greater support from the Government for grieving families struggling with soaring costs.

By July 1, the total

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.