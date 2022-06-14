Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Liz Davies: What is fuelling the racial backlash to co-governance?

4 minutes to read
The Beehive above Parliament Building. Photo / NZME

The Beehive above Parliament Building. Photo / NZME

Bay of Plenty Times
By Liz Davies

OPINION

The introduction of co-governance as part of the Three Waters reform and the establishment of a national Māori Health Authority seems to have created a noticeable racial backlash, whether it's due to opposition to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.