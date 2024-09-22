Tauranga 6-year-old Harry Lydiard and his 5-year-old assistance dog, Kowhai, have a life-changing relationship.
Their relationship provides much-needed relief for his parents, James and Natasha Lydiard.
Their son has a neuromuscular disorder known as congenital myasthenia which means his body does not produce enough acetylcholine, the chemical responsible for carrying messages from the brain to the body.
“Harry and Kowhai have a life-enabling relationship,” Natasha said.
“If he does too much running around, he can stop breathing within 10 seconds. It can cause a brain injury.”
Kowhai, a golden Labrador, is specifically trained to work with their son and his congenital myasthenia and began training when she was 12 to 14 months old.
Kowhai will be by Harry’s side until she is 11 when she will retire and be formally adopted into the family.
At that stage, her blue jacket will come off and she will lose her special access privileges.
“Kowhai can go anywhere a person can go: train, plane, hospital,” Natasha said.
Harry said Kowhai slept in his bed and was always by his side.
“She is my best friend,” he said.
Kowhai came to the Lydiard family through the Assistance Dogs New Zealand Trust, a registered not-for-profit organisation that provided purpose-trained assistance dogs to New Zealanders with disabilities.
According to a statement from the trust, applications were paused in 2022 as the demand for their services outweighed the funding needed.
Since the pause, Assistance Dogs New Zealand received more than 600 inquiries from Kiwis seeking help.