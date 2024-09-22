Most kids want to be able to run around and play with their friends, and Natasha Lydiard’s son is no different.

“No 6-year-old boy likes to stop running around.”

Harry Lydiard and his assistance dog Kowhai wait outside Tauranga City Hospital. Kowhai accompanied Harry as he was waiting for a blood test. Photo / Tom Eley

To prevent this, Kowhai either nudges the back of his knee or puts her head on his lap.

“It is a really calming influence,” James said.

Kowhai, a golden Labrador, is specifically trained to work with their son and his congenital myasthenia and began training when she was 12 to 14 months old.

Kowhai will be by Harry’s side until she is 11 when she will retire and be formally adopted into the family.

At that stage, her blue jacket will come off and she will lose her special access privileges.

“Kowhai can go anywhere a person can go: train, plane, hospital,” Natasha said.

Harry, Natasha and Jamie Lydiard said that the relationship is incredibly calming for the family. They were at Tauranga Hosptial for a blood test. Photo / Tom Eley

Harry said Kowhai slept in his bed and was always by his side.

“She is my best friend,” he said.

Kowhai came to the Lydiard family through the Assistance Dogs New Zealand Trust, a registered not-for-profit organisation that provided purpose-trained assistance dogs to New Zealanders with disabilities.

According to a statement from the trust, applications were paused in 2022 as the demand for their services outweighed the funding needed.

Since the pause, Assistance Dogs New Zealand received more than 600 inquiries from Kiwis seeking help.

The majority of the clients that come to Assistance Dogs New Zealand are under 20 and live with multiple disabilities.

There are 31 active working dogs nationwide and another 38 puppies in training. At 18 to 20 months old, they will go to their new families.

– SunLive