ContainerCo on Waimarie St. Photo / Talia Parker

The "unusual" contents of a shipping container sparked an incident that had the bomb squad called to Mount Maunganui on Monday afternoon.

Police were alerted to a possible improvised explosive device in a shipping container at Container Co's Waimarie St premises in the industrial area alongside the Port of Tauranga.

As police cordoned off surrounding streets - including heavily trafficked Totara St - the NZ Defence Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal was called in, police confirmed to the Bay of Plenty Times.

Expert analysis found the item to be no threat to public safety.

The Bay of Plenty Times understands it was an electrical component of a container.

The bomb scare was a first for Container Co managing director Ken Harris, an industry veteran.

He said he was "notified straight away" that there was "an unusual event occurring".

He said all containers that come into the facility are "surveyed by specialist teams – they're inspected very thoroughly".

"Our guys know what containers should look like, weigh like and taste like, and they're specialists in that area. So if they see something unusual, we certainly do have protocols."

ContainerCo from Totara St. Photo / Talia Parker

He said the contents of the container looked "unusual", so they notified NZ Customs.

"Customs attended, and they didn't like the look of it. They thought the police should have a look, police came down, and they didn't like the look of it at all".

He said the police took "the most prudent course of action" and "brought in specialists".

Harris said it was the first time he had experienced an event like this.

"It's just the first time we've ever had anyone think, 'hello, this could be a bomb.'

"Everyone was very professional, and the area was obviously cleared."

The cordons went up shortly after 1pm and lifted about 3pm. Police confirmed later that evening that the "suspicious item" under investigation was no threat to public safety.