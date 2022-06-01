Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga bomb scare: 'Unusual' contents of shipping container sparked investigation

2 minutes to read
ContainerCo on Waimarie St. Photo / Talia Parker

ContainerCo on Waimarie St. Photo / Talia Parker

By
Talia Parker

Multimedia journalist

The "unusual" contents of a shipping container sparked an incident that had the bomb squad called to Mount Maunganui on Monday afternoon.

Police were alerted to a possible improvised explosive device in a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.