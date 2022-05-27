Emergency services are in attendance. Photo / File

Emergency services are in attendance. Photo / File

State Highway 2 has reopened following a serious crash in Whakamarama.

A police spokesperson said one person had been taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Earlier a police said emergency services were attending a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 2 in Whakamarama that happened around 3.15pm.

"Initial indications suggest there are serious injuries."

The road was closed for some time and diversions were put in place on Esdale Road and Wainui South Road.

This diversion route was not suitable for heavy motor vehicles, the spokesperson said.

The investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.