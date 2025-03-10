He said nailing his third hole in one was “just business as usual”.
“I hit a pitching wedge, kind of just drew it nicely, was just trying to hit the green and give myself the chance to birdie.
“There’s a lot of luck involved, it’s one of those things a lot of people play their entire lives and never get one.”
He said the fourth hole was “unusual”.
“There’s actually two greens, so some days it’s on one side and the other days it’s on the other, it usually alternates.”
“I think he [Pettitt] got it in on the right green and I got it in on the left green.”
Beard said to have three aces in 24 hours was “very unusual.
“Golf is so popular at the moment, we’ve seen a real increase at the club and the amount of rounds being played is significantly higher, therefore it makes sense that the amount of holes in one is starting to increase.”
Towersey said the “cheering and yahooing” could be heard across the course.
“Some would say it’s lucky, and some would say it’s skill.