Brothers-in-law Laurence Wakeford and Ronald Wallbank recently turned 100 and are met up for the first time since the Covid lockdowns to celebrate.

Centenarians, veterans, great-grandparents, friends.

Laurence Wakeford and Ronald Wallbank are all these things and more, and now they have met again after two years apart due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Wakeford and Wallbank, both 100 years old, are brothers-in-law who married sisters Mary and Isabel.

They reunited with a warm handshake in the lobby of Wallbank's retirement village, brought together by some of their daughters.

Covid-19 has meant they have not been able to get out much, Wakeford said.

Centenarian brothers-in-law Ronald Wallbank (left) and Laurence Wakeford. Photo / Andrew Warner

He turned 100 on June 7 of this year, and Wallbank followed on July 23.

Both received cards from Queen Elizabeth II before her recent death.

Asked how it felt to be back together, Wakeford joked it was "too soon".

"He hasn't knocked me around yet."

Recalling the first time they met, Wakeford said he had found Wallbank "a real pleasure, believe you me - a real pleasure".

Wakeford has three children, eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Wallbank has four children, nine grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

Mary died 20 years ago on September 13. Isabel died about 10 years ago.

Back row: Ron's daughters Colleen Christensen and Pat Birley, their niece Dianne Temple, and Laurence's daughter Lyn Brooks. Ronald Wallbank and Laurence Wakeford in front. Photo / Andrew Warner.

Wallbank met Mary at a cabaret when he was in the Navy. Wakeford met Isabel when he was cycling down 13th Avenue eating an ice cream - "acting a fool", he said.

Both men served in the defence force during World War II; Wallbank as a sailor, and Wakeford in the Air Force fixing planes.

After serving in the war, Wakeford was given land for a dairy farm in a post-war ballot. He and Mary lived on their farm in Te Puke after moving from Auckland when he left the Navy.

Wakeford started a business fixing vehicle chassis, which is still running to this day in Tauranga.

Asked for tips on getting to 100, Wakeford said to "keep eating".

"Being out and mixing with people" through bowls and gardening had also been good for him, he said.

Ronald Wallbank and Laurence Wakeford both recieved cards from the Queen when they turned 100 earlier this year. Photo / Andrew Warner

Wallbank said the secret was fresh air and plenty of walking.

Despite their time apart, the pair quickly fell back into cheerful camaraderie.

"I haven't heard any swearing yet," teased Wakeford.

"I never did swear!" Wallbank protested. But then he reconsidered - "The cows wouldn't move until I swore at them".

The twosome were joined by one of Wakeford's children, Lyn Brooks, and two of Wallbank's children, Pat Birley and Colleen Christensen.

Centenarian brothers-in-law Ronald Wallbank and Laurence Wakeford. Photo / Andrew Warner

Also present was their niece Dianne Temple, whose mother Eileen was the sister of Mary and Isabel.

The joking continued as the pair were taking photos - directed to look at each other, Wakeford said Wallbank had to do it "whether you like it or not".

"Can I sue you for damages if they don't look nice?" Wakeford asked.