Gabrielle Deane and Shayne Johnson. Photo / Alison Smith

In the first of a series, Alison Smith talks to local businesses who've given it a go despite the pandemic.

A Tairua entrepreneur who opened a new fitness business during the height of the pandemic says there's huge opportunity right now for the risk averse.

Gabrielle Deane committed to a six-year lease on a building in the Tairua Marina and opened her new fitness centre, Paradise Gym Tairua, on September 4, 2020.

It was not only at a time when many gyms were closing due to lockdowns, but she was four weeks away from giving birth to her first baby.

"To be honest, I don't think we really gave much thought to the bigger impact this pandemic would have had when we opened at the time," she said.

"In hindsight I'm glad we didn't read too much into it, but there were upsides too. We managed to secure a lot of equipment at less cost because gyms were closing down."

Two years on, the gym continues to have a loyal following in the small town, which had only a basic rugby club gym prior to the new centre.

She said people were cautious of contracting Covid-19, another risk of opening the business when they did.

"Being small helps, because it's almost like a boutique gym model. Our classes can be run with just four or five people which you aren't always going to get with a bigger gym. It also keeps it social. There are some gyms where you don't even get a hello when you walk in and out, and I think people are craving social interaction, that's more important now than ever."

Gabrielle and partner Shayne Johnson both work in other employment and teach classes as well as employing others.

They charge membership fees higher than many city gyms but say they keep loyal customers by creating differences like a free, all-expenses-paid Christmas function for all members, regular fitness challenges with prizes, and a personal experience.

Now expecting her second child, Gabrielle says businesses that have started in the "Covid" months are making the most of a new normal, many of them by tapping into the community's craving for social interaction and wellbeing.

Paying staff well is also key to securing a workforce, she said. A team of local fitness instructors are paid $50 an hour.

"These days there's so much opportunity but not for the risk averse. It does take a level of entrepreneurship to really seize them because if you listen to, and take on board, the fear that is in the community you would [be] downscaling big time.

"There's huge opportunity for the thrillseekers right now."