Emergency services were alerted just before 5pm. Photo / Mead Norton

Police are responding to a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 33.

A photographer at the scene said a vehicle had rolled on the road near Okere Falls.

A police spokeswoman said one person was out of the vehicle and there were no serious injuries. One passing lane was blocked.

Police were alerted to the incident just before 5pm.

The driver, who did not want to be named, told a photographer at the scene he was going about 80km/h when he "hit a bit of slick road".

The driver said he fishtailed, lost control, rolled up a bank and slid to a stop.

A St John spokeswoman said they were alerted at 4.52pm but their services were not required.