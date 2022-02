Police were called just after 8am. Photo / NZME

Traffic is delayed due to a crash on State Highway 29A at Maungatapu.

Police were called to the crash, just south of the Taipari St overbridge, just after 8am, a spokeswoman said

Traffic has built up in the area.

There are minor injuries, the spokeswoman said.