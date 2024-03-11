The road will be closed over five nights. Photo / 123RF

The second scheduled closure of State Highway 29 over the Kaimai Range begins on Sunday over five nights.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said in a statement the closures were needed to undertake asphalt renewals and other maintenance such as clearing drains, sign maintenance and road marking.

The closure points on the western side (Waikato) of the Kaimai Range are at the SH29/24 and SH29/28 intersections and on the eastern side (Bay of Plenty) at the SH29/Cambridge Road intersection.

The closures will be from 8pm to 3.30am each night from March 17 to March 21.

Emergency services will have access at all times, residents can access their property from the relevant side of the closure.

The agency said a full closure was safer for their crews and road users.

Closures may be rescheduled in the event of bad weather.

Closure times

February 25-29, five nights: 8pm – 4.30am

March 17-21, five nights: 8pm-3.30am

May 19-22, four nights: 8pm-3.30am

July 14-17, four nights: 8pm-3.30am

Alternative routes

South: All vehicles - SH28, SH5, SH30, SH33, SH2 via Rotorua

South: Light vehicles - SH28, SH5, SH36 via Rotorua

North: SH24, SH27, SH26, SH2 via Karangahake Gorge