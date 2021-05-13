State Highway 29 closed after logging truck crash on Lower Kaimai

FILE

State Highway 29 is closed over the Kaimai Ranges after a logging truck crash.

A police statement said the highway was blocked following a crash between a car and logging truck at 1.10pm today.

"Fortunately, nobody appears to have suffered serious injuries, however the road is completely blocked," it said.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time until logs can be removed.

Motorists should delay their journey or consider using an alternative route, south via SH36 through Rotorua or north via SH2 through Karangahake Gorge.

Vehicle recovery from this crash is expected to take some time this afternoon, NZTA said.

The Powerco website says there are 169 properties in Lower Kaimai, near Soldiers Rd, currently without power.

