File photo of the Armed Offenders Squad. Photo / File

There has been an armed police presence at a Pāpāmoa street this morning.

A police spokeswoman said the armed offenders squad was helping police execute a search warrant at a Waterford Park Dr address.

Police arrived at the scene about 6.30am and the armed offenders squad left about 8.20am, she said.

No arrests have been made at this stage.